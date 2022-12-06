RBI monetary policy: 25 or 35 bps rate hike, how will it impact home loan EMIs

25 basis points or probably 35 basis points, or another 50 basis points hike? All eyes await to know what will be RBI's rate hike outcome in December 2022 monetary policy scheduled for tomorrow. The majority of experts believe in a rather moderate rate hike in policy repo rate instead of a fourth 50 bps hike! The reason would be an easing in CPI inflation data below 7% in October. This fiscal, since May, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 1.9% to tame multi-year high inflation which also led to a significant climb in home loan EMIs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}