RBI Monetary Policy: 5 reasons why MPC didn’t hike interest rates1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM IST
- Financial stability concerns appear to have pre-empted a pause as the MPC assesses the impact of its cumulative 250 bps of rate hikes
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did an unexpected move by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×