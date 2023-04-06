RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet: When, Where & How to watch Shaktikanta

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet: When, Where & How to watch Shaktikanta1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting will conclude, and the decision will be announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.
The monetary policy statement, which will be presented at 10 am on the same day, will include the decision on the repo rate hike, reverser repo rate, and other related decisions. Additionally, the RBI governor is expected to discuss the current domestic and global economic situation during the presentation.
Following this, the governor will hold a press conference, which will be telecast at 12:00 pm.
The RBI is responsible for ensuring that the retail inflation rate remains within the range of four per cent, with a margin of +/- two per cent.
However, the inflation rate has exceeded six per cent for three consecutive quarters starting from January 2022. To address this issue, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been convened. The committee comprises three RBI officials and three external members appointed by the central government.
Here is how to watch RBI Monetary Policy decisions LIVE today
YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube at the given link.
The address will be simultaneously streamed on the Reserve Bank of India’s Facebook page.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address to the country will also be streamed on the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle @RBI
What are expectations?
According to expert opinions, there is a consensus that the central bank will increase the key policy rate (repo) by 25 basis points. This would be the seventh time that the RBI has raised the repo rate, including the off-cycle surprise increase of 40 basis points in May of last year.
The Monetary Policy Committee is expected to consider two significant factors while deciding on the next monetary policy. Firstly, the committee will deliberate on the high retail inflation rate, which has been a concern for the RBI.
Secondly, the committee will also factor in the recent actions taken by central banks of developed countries such as the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England.
