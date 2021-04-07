RBI Monetary Policy: Four things to watch out for

The market, however, remains divided over when the RBI will start the process of liquidity normalisation. Some expect the central bank to keep liquidity accommodative for a longer period of time due to concerns about the impact of second wave on growth, and because of the large government borrowing programme. But there are others who expect the RBI to start start liquidity normalisation in the second half of this year depending on when the central bank feels more confident over the pace of economic recovery.