RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what analysts expect

What should a central banker do when one is seeing rising yet likely-to-cool-off inflation? When you see a good Q2 GDP growth data, yet uncertainty exists with respect to coming quarters. When you need liquidity to provide credit to real sector, yet grapple with not so high credit offtake. These could be the centre point for discussion ahead of the RBI monetary policy. We expect the RBI to be on hold yet another time – and suggest an extended pause as conflicting signals emerge from macro data points. Focus also could be on how much is the desired liquidity to ensure optimum balance between rates and monetary transmission.