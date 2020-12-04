RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: All you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting as inflation stayed stubbornly high, and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself.

RBI Monetary Policy: Here are the highlights:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the Indian economy to contract at pace of 7.5% in FY21.

Repo rate left unchanged at 4 percent; status quo maintained for the third consecutive policy. Also read | Inside the race to save Mollem

MPC maintains accommodative stance at least during current FY & into the next year.

All MPC members voted unanimously for a status quo, accommodative stance.

The GDP will grow by 0.1 per cent in the October-December quarter and by 0.7 per cent in the following three months. Overall, the 2020-21 fiscal will end with a (-) 7.5 per cent degrowth.

Headline retail inflation at 7.6 per cent in October was well above the upper end of the central bank's 2-6 per cent target band. For H1 2021-22, RBI projected a growth of 21.9 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

Central bank will use various instruments at the appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in the system.

RBI raised the limit of contactless card transactions to ₹ 5,000 per usage from the current ₹ 2,000, with effect from January 1.

5,000 per usage from the current 2,000, with effect from January 1. Real-time gross settlement systems (RTGS) will be available 24x7 in the next few days.