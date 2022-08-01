RBI monetary policy: How much rate hike is on the cards

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das along with other members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) are set to begin the three-days meeting on August 3. The MPC will discuss the bi-monthly monetary policy for FY23 and the outcome will be announced on August 5. The outcome of a 'status quo' or 'rate cut' is no more in question. Inflation is the biggest elephant in the room and has risen to a multi-year high forcing major central banks globally to opt for rate hikes. US Fed has made another aggressive rate hike by 75 basis points in the latest policy to tame inflation. RBI is also expected to hike the rate for the third consecutive time. Experts predict a rate hike of 25-50 basis points from RBI in this upcoming policy.

