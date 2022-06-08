RBI Monetary Policy in 10 key points: What Governor Shaktikanta Das announced3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:28 AM IST
On June 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the results of the June policy meeting,
On June 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the results of the June policy meeting,
Listen to this article
On June 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of its June policy meeting, with Governor Shaktikanta Das generally expected to raise the repo rate once more in the fight against surging inflation. Here are the major announcements that Das made.