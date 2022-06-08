RBI Monetary Policy in 10 key points: What Governor Shaktikanta Das announced

UPI linked to RuPay Credit Cards

Governor Shaktikanta Das stated during the announcement of the RBI Monetary Policy Meeting that UPI had become the most inclusive means of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants on board. In May alone, UPI processed 594.63 crore transactions worth ₹10.40 lakh crore. It is proposed that credit cards be linked to UPI in order to expand its reach and usage. To begin, Rupay credit cards will be able to use this feature.