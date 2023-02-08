RBI Monetary Policy: Key highlights from Governor Das' speech
- RBI Policy February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. Check all the highlights from his speech today:
The Reserve Bank of India met for policy decision during February 6-8 and the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect.
