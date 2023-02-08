Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  RBI Monetary Policy: Key highlights from Governor Das' speech

RBI Monetary Policy: Key highlights from Governor Das' speech

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
RBI has hiked the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect

  • RBI Policy February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. Check all the highlights from his speech today:

The Reserve Bank of India met for policy decision during February 6-8  and the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect.

Here are the key highlights from the policy speech:

1. RBI has hiked the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. Accordingly, SDF (Standing Deposit Facility) rate adjusted to 6.25% from 6%; and MSF (Marginal Standing Facility) rates hiked by 25 bps to 6.75%.

2. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to remain focused on the withdrawal of the accommodative policy

3. RBI puts GDP growth estimates at 6.4% for 2023-24

