RBI Monetary Policy: Key highlights from Governor Das' speech

The Reserve Bank of India met for policy decision during February 6-8 and the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect.
Here are the key highlights from the policy speech:
1. RBI has hiked the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. Accordingly, SDF (Standing Deposit Facility) rate adjusted to 6.25% from 6%; and MSF (Marginal Standing Facility) rates hiked by 25 bps to 6.75%.
2. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to remain focused on the withdrawal of the accommodative policy
3. RBI puts GDP growth estimates at 6.4% for 2023-24
