The policy announcement comes amid huge economic disruptions inflicted by the second wave of coronavirus cases in India. Most of the analysts polled by Bloomberg predict that the RBI will leave key rates unchanged.
RBI Monetary policy highlights
G-SAP 2.0 worth ₹1.2 lakh crore will be taken in the second quarter FY22 to support the market.
Focus of RBI is turning to equitable distribution of liquidity: RBI
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.865 billion to a record high of USD 592.894 billion for the week ended May 21, boosted by gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.
Rural demand is expected to remain strong due to normal monsoon forecast: Guv Das
Considering all factors, real GDP is seen at 9.5% in FY21-22. CPI inflation is seen at 5.1% FY21-22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Upside risks of inflation emanate from the second covid wave, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Experts predict upward revision for inflation, downward revision for GDP growth.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely keep policy rates unchanged for the sixth straight meeting, amid fears of inflation adding to the impact of the second wave of covid infections.
The central bank, which expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April, may probably lower its forecast after a slew of recent high-frequency indicators showed a hit to activity.
The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 18 paise higher at 72.91 against the US dollar.
RBI on Monday asked banks, NBFCs and payment system providers not to refer to its earlier virtual currencies-related circular, that was issued in April 2018 and later aside by the Supreme Court, in their communications to customers.
