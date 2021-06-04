RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced decisions on key rates after the panel concludes its three-day meeting on June 4.

RBI kept interest rates unchanged at a record low at 4%. The monetary panel will act to support growth by retaining its accommodative stance for as long as necessary, Guv Das said.

The policy announcement comes amid huge economic disruptions inflicted by the second wave of coronavirus cases in India. Most of the analysts polled by Bloomberg predict that the RBI will leave key rates unchanged.

RBI Monetary policy highlights

G-SAP 2.0 worth ₹ 1.2 lakh crore will be taken in the second quarter FY22 to support the market.

Focus of RBI is turning to equitable distribution of liquidity: RBI

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.865 billion to a record high of USD 592.894 billion for the week ended May 21, boosted by gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.

Rural demand is expected to remain strong due to normal monsoon forecast: Guv Das

Considering all factors, real GDP is seen at 9.5% in FY21-22. CPI inflation is seen at 5.1% FY21-22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Upside risks of inflation emanate from the second covid wave, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Latest CPI inflation print offers RBI some policy elbow room, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Resilience of agriculture, gathering momentum of global economy can provide tailwind to domestic economy, says RBI governor.

Reverse Repo Rate maintained at 3.35%, MSF rate at 4.25% & Bank Rate at 4.25%.

Gov Das quotes Epictetus: "The greater the difficulty the more glory in surmounting it."

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep repo rate unchanged at 4% and maintain an accommodative stance, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The second wave of Covid-19 ravaging across several states since April. MPC was of the view that at this juncture, policy support from all sides is required, Das said.

RBI Governor's address to cover:

Monetary policy decision and rationale

Assessment of growth and inflation

Guidance on liquidity and financial markets

Additional measures and Broad approach of RBI going forward

Experts predict upward revision for inflation, downward revision for GDP growth.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely keep policy rates unchanged for the sixth straight meeting, amid fears of inflation adding to the impact of the second wave of covid infections.

The central bank, which expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April, may probably lower its forecast after a slew of recent high-frequency indicators showed a hit to activity.

The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 18 paise higher at 72.91 against the US dollar.

RBI on Monday asked banks, NBFCs and payment system providers not to refer to its earlier virtual currencies-related circular, that was issued in April 2018 and later aside by the Supreme Court, in their communications to customers.

