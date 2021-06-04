RBI keeps repo rate kept unchanged, retains its accommodative stance

RBI keeps repo rate kept unchanged, retains its accommodative stance2 min read . 10:42 AM IST
Rural demand is expected to remain strong due to normal monsoon forecast: Guv Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced decisions on key rates after the panel concludes its three-day meeting on June 4.
RBI kept interest rates unchanged at a record low at 4%. The monetary panel will act to support growth by retaining its accommodative stance for as long as necessary, Guv Das said.
The policy announcement comes amid huge economic disruptions inflicted by the second wave of coronavirus cases in India. Most of the analysts polled by Bloomberg predict that the RBI will leave key rates unchanged.
RBI Monetary policy highlights
Monetary policy decision and rationale
Assessment of growth and inflation
Guidance on liquidity and financial markets
Additional measures and Broad approach of RBI going forward
