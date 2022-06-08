RBI Monetary Policy live updates: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps

RBI Monetary Policy live updates: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:21 AM IST
- RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC has raised repo rate
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday, in its fight to contain the soaring inflation. The rate hike comes after an off-cycle hike last month.
RBI had slashed the repo rate in March, 2020 with an aim to cushion the impact of covid-induced lockdown, and maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.
Inflation likely to remain above 6 per cent in first three quarters of current fiscal. “Our steps will be calibrated, focussed on bringing down inflation to target level," says RBI Governor.
RBI retains FY23 GDP growth forecast at 7.2%, with risks evenly balanced
India’s recovery has gained momentum. Started withdrawal of accommodation started during pandemic, says RBI Guv
The central bank has decided to raise MSF Rate & Bank rate to 5.15% from 4.65%, announces governor Das
RBI decides unanimously to keep policy stance ‘withdrawal of accommodation’
“The Ukraine war has led to globalisation of inflation. During the challenging times, Indian economy has remained resilient. The MPC noted that inflation risk has intensified further," says RBI Governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%
We do expect the RBI to change its inflation forecast by 70-80bps from 5.7% earlier citing the change in global and domestic price pressures. Although the growth forecast is expected to be kept unchanged at 7.2% for FY23: HDFC Bank Treasury Research Team
Its price stability framework was adopted in a 2016 push for Chicago school monetarism but its basic precept (‘inflation is always a monetary phenomenon’) appears to have worn thin under a covid crisis-driven reversal to India’s old mean on the role of monetary policy (‘supply-crunch inflation fought with tightening will choke growth’). The MPC call may offer clues of where the idea is headed, but even a 50 basis point repo hike will leave its key lending rate below its projected inflation for the year. Even with a big hike, oil uncertainty could put its 6% target beyond reach by end-October.
At the upcoming policy meeting, the RBI is expected to raise the policy rate by 25 bps while continuing to keep its stance and the CRR rate unchanged. We tilt on the side of a 25 bps rate hike instead of 50 bps as we do not see a compelling case for a larger rate hike at this stage. For one, the central bank could take comfort from the recent measures announced by the government to combat inflation: HDFC Bank Treasury Research Team
“Not an easy job for the central banker. Recently released GDP data showed a sliding y-o-y growth for private consumption expenditure, an indication that economic activity remains slow. On the other hand, the inflation surprise has brought to the fore the need for the RBI to tighten monetary policy. The government has also joined the RBI in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures in the economy. We see the RBI extending its 40bps repo hike of May with a 35bps increase in June, followed by 25bps each in August and September," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank.
The central bank is also expected to raise its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to above 6%, given the recent increase in inflationary pressure. The RBI raised its inflation forecast for the current financial year to 5.7% in April, up from 4.5% in February.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated in a recent interview that rate hikes in June were a "no-brainer." While a rate hike is unavoidable, as Das stated, the question is by how much.
Inflation above the 6% upper range prompted the central bank to raise rates in a surprise meet. India's retail inflation accelerated to an eight-year high in April, remaining above the central bank's tolerance limit for a fourth month in a row, and is likely to stay elevated.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Monday.
In a surprise move last month, RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4% in an off-cycle hike, its first increase in borrowing rates since August 2018, to contain inflation.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!