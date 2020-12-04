RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo rate kept unchanged, GDP forecast upgraded

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo rate kept unchanged, GDP forecast upgraded2 min read . 11:44 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected amid persistently high inflation
Maintaining status quo for the third time in a row, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The MPC voted unanimously to hold rates steady.
The three-day RBI bi-monthly policy is on since Wednesday and the outcome of the six-member MPC headed by the governor was announced today.
In its preceding policy meet in October, the Reserve Bank had kept the key repo rate unchanged in view of heightened retail inflation which has persistently remained above its comfort level.
RBI's post-policy press conference is scheduled for 12:00 pm today, the RBI tweeted.
The benchmark repo rate had been left unchanged at 4%.
