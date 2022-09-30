Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision soon

A file photo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM ISTLivemint

  • RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The decision of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced today

RBI Policy September 2022 Live Updates: The decision of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike interest rate for the fourth time in a row to tame inflation and improve foreign capital inflow to arrest declining value of rupee against the US dollar.

RBI had slashed the repo rate in March, 2020 with an aim to cushion the impact of covid-induced lockdown, and maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.

30 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM IST Market opens flat

Equities open flat with a negative bias as Sensex dips 185 points, Nifty falls 0.2% ahead of RBI's policy decision

30 Sep 2022, 09:13 AM IST Rupee opening

Rupee rises to 81.59 against US dollar in early trade on Friday as against Thursday's close of 81.86 per dollar ahead of the RBI policy

30 Sep 2022, 09:08 AM IST 'Hands tied in following the Fed’

“Central banks across the world, led by US Fed upped their hawkish tone and are now ready for a larger growth sacrifice in their efforts at containing inflation. Inflation pressures for India could sustain with rupee depreciation and also due to a relatively weak Kharif season. We now expect the RBI to hike the repo rate by 50bps on 30th September and continue raising for the next two policies for a terminal rate of 6.50% by end-March 2023," said Indranil Pan – Chief Economist, YES BANK.

 

30 Sep 2022, 08:43 AM IST MPC statement

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announced the Monetary Policy statement at 10:00 am on Friday, September 30, 2022

30 Sep 2022, 08:28 AM IST Sliding rupee

Rupee has been falling sharply and hovering near 82 against the US dollar. The RBI is expected to come out with steps to shore up foreign capital inflows to check the slide in the domestic currency

30 Sep 2022, 08:19 AM IST Inflation remains high

The retail inflation, at 7%, has made it the eighth month that of staying above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%, strengthening the case for continued monetary tightening

30 Sep 2022, 08:08 AM IST Another rate hike on the cards

The RBI is widely expected to increase the key interest rate again for the fourth time in a row. Experts expects the central bank to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation

30 Sep 2022, 08:02 AM IST RBI MPC Meet

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Wednesday

