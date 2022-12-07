RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision, rate hike expected
- RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The decision of Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member MPC will be announced today
RBI Policy December 2022 Updates: The decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Wednesday. The central bank is widely seen raising its key policy rate as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band.
RBI had slashed the repo rate in March, 2020 with an aim to cushion the impact of covid-induced lockdown, and maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022. The RBI has raised rates by a total 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May and expectations are there for at least two more rate hikes in the current cycle including the one on Wednesday.
“The RBI’s December policy meeting will likely see the MPC hiking repo rate by 35 bps; lower than the last three hikes of 50 bps. However, the decision is unlikely to be unanimous," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.
Equities open flat with a negative bias as Sensex dips over 55 points, Nifty falls 0.2% ahead of RBI's policy decision
Rupee declined 25 paise to open at 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the RBI policy
The central bank's outlook, which will accompany the rates decision, will be an important pointer to future policy moves, as per experts
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy statement at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
India's retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, down from 7.41% in September. However, remained above the RBI's tolerance band for the 10th consecutive row
The central bank is widely expected to increase the repo rate again for the fifth time in a row by up to 35 basis points as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band
