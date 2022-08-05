RBI retains GDP growth forecast; repo rate now above pre-Covid levels

The monetary policy committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today decided to increase repo rate, the main lending rates to banks, by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect. The central bank also retained its GDP growth outlook for this fiscal. To curb inflationary pressures, the Reserve Bank of India has so far raised the repo rate by 140 basis points since embarking on a tightening cycle at an unscheduled policy meeting in May this year. The repo rate before the pandemic came was 5.15%.

