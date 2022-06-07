RBI Monetary Policy: What does a repo rate hike mean to your home loan EMIs

Experts believe RBI could increase key interest rate from 25 basis points to as highest as 50 basis points to tackle inflationary pressures which is well above the central bank's comfort levels. But a repo rate hike is likely to make EMIs costlier going forward.
Any change in RBI's policy repo rate makes a direct impact on banks lending and deposits interest rates as well. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to present bi-monthly monetary policy outcomes tomorrow. A rate hike is on the cards! Experts believe RBI could increase key interest rate from 25 basis points to as highest as 50 basis points to tackle inflationary pressures which is well above the central bank's comfort levels. But a repo rate hike is likely to make EMIs costlier going forward.
Interest rates on term loans such as houses, cars, and personal are linked with the external benchmark including the repo rate. When RBI's policy rate gets higher this also leads to a higher cost of funds for banks. Hence, banks raise interest rates which ultimately hits your pocket as monthly instalments (EMIs) get costlier.
Last month, RBI increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 40 basis points to 4.40% with immediate effect. The rate hike was done to maintain sufficient liquidity and to tackle inflationary pressure.
After the rate hike, many banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Kotak Bank among others also hiked their MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate) and other lending benchmarks.
What do experts expect from the upcoming RBI policy?
According to Dhananjay Sinha, MD & Head –Strategist, JM Financial Institutional Securities, the combination of external vulnerabilities and higher fiscal deficits will complicate matters for RBI as it juggles between multiple objectives of inflation control, orderly currency, and Gsec yield scenario. Our assessment indicates that RBI’s currency management in the face of rising US rates and the strong dollar has translated into rising exchange rate rigidity and it reflects in decline in RBI’s forex reserve by USD 42bn from the peak to USD 600bn. Thus, in the context of continued rate and quantitative tightening by the US Federal Reserve will result in both liquidity moderation in India along with further rate hikes.
Further, Sinha said, inflation management is tricky as the real repo rate is deeply negative at -3.4% (4.4%-headline CPI at 7.8%) and -2.6% assuming core inflation of 7%. Thus, to arrive at a neutral real rate of 1% RBI will have to substantially increase the repo rate and tighten liquidity. Assuming that core inflation softens to 6% in the next 12 months the short-term rates will have to be at 7% from the current level of ~4% (overnight call money rate). This would ideally call form about 200-250bp addition repo rate hike."
"Over the next 12 months RBI can be expected to hike rates by 150bp at least and a 40-50bp hike on Jun 8th," Sinha added.
Indranil Pan - Chief Economist at Yes Bank said, "We see the RBI extending its 40bps repo hike of May with a 35bps increase in June, followed by 25bps each in August and September. By this time, we expect the global growth to have softened enough to pull down commodity prices and thus provide some comfort to the domestic inflation cycle too. We thus factor in the RBI to press the pause button again after a 15bps insurance hike in the repo rate in December and analyze the implications of its rate hike cycle of 140 bps on growth before taking any further decision."
On markets sentiment towards RBI's upcoming policy, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The market has factored a hike up to 50bps of repo rate & CRR, but any further stricter measures to clamp liquidity due to lingering inflation will have ramifications on the market trend. Apart from the monetary measures, the RBI’s guidance on growth and inflation forecast will determine the market trend."
What does a rate hike mean to your home loan EMIs?
What does a rate hike mean to your home loan EMIs?
Ashish Khandelia, Founder, Certus Capital said, "We expect the repo increase to be between 40-50bps in upcoming MPC meeting with future increases leading to ~5.75% (where we were exactly 3 years ago) or upwards by the end of FY23."
On home loans, Khandelia said, "Last 40 bps increase in May caused homes loans to move into 7% +/- range from ~6.5% earlier. And by the end of this financial year, home loan rates will likely touch ~8%. This is unlikely to derail the housing momentum but it will certainly soften it. Coupled with increasing prices, the growth may slow down a bit in FY23, after a record FY22."
Here are some major banks' home loan rates:
State Bank of India:
With effect from June 1, SBI's home loan rates have been increased. However, to avail of the lowest interest rate at SBI, your CIBIL score matters.
Under SBI's regular home loans, for a credit score above or equal to 800 - the interest rate will be lowest at 7.05% with a max gain of 7.45%. Between 750 - 799 credit scores, the interest rate is 7.15%, while on 700-749 credit scores - the interest rate is 7.25%. For credit scores 650-699, the interest rate will be 7.35%, whereas on credit scores of 550-649 - the rate is 7.55%. For NTC/ no cibil score, the interest rate is 7.25%.
HDFC Bank:
The lender offers special home loan rates. For loans up to ₹30 lakh, the interest rate is 6.75 to 7.2% for salaried women and 6.80 to 7.30% for others.
Meanwhile, for home loans from ₹30.01 lakh to ₹75 lakh, the interest rate is 7.00 to 7.50% for salaried women and 7.05 to 7.55% for others.
For home loans above ₹75.01 lakh, a salaried woman will have an interest rate ranging from 7.10 to 7.60% and others will pay a 7.15 to 7.65% rate.
ICICI Bank:
From May 4th, ICICI Bank revised its home loan rates linked with a repo rate (RR) of 4.4%.
To salaried borrowers, ICICI Bank's home loans up to ₹35 lakh have an interest rate of 7.1% to 7.55%, while for loans up to ₹35 lakh to ₹75 lakh - the rate is 7.1% on the lowest front and maximum 7.7%.
For home loans above ₹75 lakh, the lowest rate is 7.1% but can go maximum up to 7.8%.
