RBI monetary policy: Why a 4th 50 bps repo rate hike can’t be ruled out?

RBI began hiking the repo rate in May 2022 due to inflationary pressure. The case has been the same globally pushing major central banks to take an aggressive approach to their monetary policy. So far this fiscal, RBI has hiked the repo rate by four consecutive policies by 1.9%. The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points three times in a row currently. If another 50 basis points hike is on the cards during the December policy, then this would be RBI's fourth hike of the same quantum.

