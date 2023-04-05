RBI monetary policy: Will banks turmoil in West play a role in MPC's rate hike decision?2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
- This April policy, RBI is expected to be split between taming inflation and ensuring no extraordinary shocks to Indian financial systems.
RBI which is an inflation trajectory central bank, is set to announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 on Thursday. In line with global central banks, RBI began the rate hike cycle from May last year to tackle stubbornly high inflation. However, in the Western economies, especially, in the US and Europe, the banking system is the first to face the shocks of rising interest rates.
