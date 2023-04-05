RBI which is an inflation trajectory central bank, is set to announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 on Thursday. In line with global central banks, RBI began the rate hike cycle from May last year to tackle stubbornly high inflation. However, in the Western economies, especially, in the US and Europe, the banking system is the first to face the shocks of rising interest rates.

