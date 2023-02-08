RBI MPC: Experts have their say on latest announcements by Das and his team

The RBI has decided to hiked the repo rates by 25 basis points in Feb Meeting and now the Repo rate stands at 6.5% which is in line with the street expectations. Since May last year, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250 bps to bring down the inflation to target levels. The possibility of a soft landing has increased in the US while inflation has come down on account of softening in commodity prices from peak and also on account of base effect now. India will continue to grow domestically at a robust pace of around 6.5% while inflation will be well under upper range of RBI tolerance band of 6%. Now that we are nearing the peak of interest rate hike cycle, we will see some slowdown in discretionary consumption as effect of interest rate hike will kick-in. Till the time we get into a interest rate cut cycle, demand slowdown will be a challenge for next two to three quarters. From then onwards we will see a cool down in inflation, coupled with pent up demand to pull back the consumption industry back on track. In near term, budgetary stimulus due to change in personal tax rates and good sowing of Rabi crop will support rural and urban consumption while Government’s focus on Capex will sustain infrastructure growth in the economy. RBI commentary and announcement is mostly in line with street expectations and thus we don’t see any material impact on the economy from RBI rate hike decision. Inflation is expected to be around 5.3% in FY24 while real GDP growth to average around 6.4%, thus repo rate is expected to peak around 6.7% for this rate hike cycle.

