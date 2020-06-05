MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed on the need to go full throttle to ensure easier financing condition once the lockdown is lifted, according to the minutes of the monetary policy minutes released by the central bank on Friday.

“While all these measures should help support demand as and when the nation-wide lockdown is lifted, but given the enormity of a collapse in demand, the need is to move ahead full throttle to ease financing conditions further so as to revive consumption and revitalize investment. Since banks are the key players in financing consumption and investment, it is also imperative that they remain adequately capitalised," he said.

The MPC meeting which was scheduled to meet from 3 to 5 June, 2020 was advanced to 20-22 May in view of the deteriorating macroeconomic condition. “Delaying timely monetary policy response by two weeks, waiting for the bi-monthly MPC meeting schedule, could be costly and irreversible. In fact, such a delay in monetary policy action could potentially become a source of risk itself to the deteriorating growth outlook," read the minutes.

Following the off-scheduled meeting, RBI had cut policy rates by 40 basis points to 4%.

All the MPC members were of the view that the impact of Covid on the domestic economy has turned out to far more severe than anticipated.

According to Governor Das, the key challenge for monetary policy at this stage is to resuscitate domestic demand to avoid any harmful effect on income and employment in the short run and potential growth over the medium term.

The Government has already announced a variety of measures including the ₹20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package to provide economic support to various sectors of the economy and protect the interests of vulnerable sections of society. The Reserve Bank has also been proactively managing liquidity to ensure that funds flow to all productive sectors of the economy.

RBI deputy governor and MPC member Michael Patra also supported Governor’s view that threats to growth should be addressed “frontally and aggressively."

“In fact, my view is that the damage is so deep and extensive that India’s potential output has been pushed down, and it will take years to repair," he said.

RBI’s executive director and new MPC member Janak Raj was of the view that economic activity is expected to contract in 2020-21.

“While supply lines are likely to be restored as lockdown is relaxed, demand would take far longer to revive to pre-COVID levels. Even as some support will be provided by government expenditure, overall consumption is likely to slow down due to a slump in private consumption. More than private consumption, however, it is investment demand which is expected to be hit hard in this uncertain environment and may be a huge drag on economic activity in the near future with attendant implications for potential growth," he said.

Raj also stressed on the need to capitalise banks to ensure easier financing conditions going forward. “For monetary policy actions to transmit fully to the credit market, it is important that banks remain well capitalised. Only banks with strong balance sheets could be expected to support lending activity as and when credit demand picks up.

Pami Dua too concurred that in order to revive growth and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, it is important to ease financial conditions further.

While majority of the MPC members voted for a 40 bps rate cut, some of them believe that it is prudent to set aside a bigger rate action when the economy starts picking up.

“However, such rate cuts should be saved for when the economy starts reviving, and not when we are in a lock-down. Rate cuts, assuming that there is transmission and banks lend, works most effectively when the economy is on the upside. The MPC should keep some gunpowder dry," said Chetan Ghate, the only MPC member who voted to cut the policy rates by 25 basis points.

“Once the situation returns back to normal and the fiscal and monetary boost measures start generating impacts, the recovering economy in my opinion may require some further boost. It is prudent to preserve some space for the future," said Ravindra Dholakia.

