RBI MPC meet live updates: Central Bank to announce policy decision today

The two key factors which the RBI Governor headed committee will deliberate intensely while firming up the next monetary policy are -- elevated retail inflation and the recent action taken by central banks of developed nations especially the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of England.
06 Apr 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Hike of 250 basis points since May 2022
The central bank has already increased repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May in a bid to contain inflation, though it has continued to remain above the RBI's comfort zone of 6 per cent most of the time.
06 Apr 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Need for another rate hike
The need for another rate hike is driven by elevated level of core inflation which has remained near or above 6% since middle of 2021," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC FIRST Bank.
06 Apr 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Will RBI maintain its 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance
The Reuters Poll showed that a majority of respondents, 20 of 36, expect the central bank would maintain its 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance while the remaining 16 said it would shift to neutral.
06 Apr 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Unseasonal rains could keep food prices high
Unseasonal rains could keep food prices high and a surprise decision by OPEC and its allies to cut output recently has also pushed up oil prices which could add to imported inflation.
06 Apr 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Retail inflation above RBI's mandated target
Retail inflation rose 6.44% year-on-year in February, easing from 6.52% in January but has remained above the central bank's mandated target range of 2%-6% for 10 out of the last 12 readings.
06 Apr 2023, 06:26 AM IST
RBI set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance
India's central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday for the seventh consecutive meeting and leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range, economists said.