RBI MPC meet starts today: Repo rate hike on the cards after Fed's aggressive push
On August 5, the MPC's decision on the bimonthly monetary policy for FY23 will be made public.
The three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to start on August 3 with the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and other MPC members present. On August 5, the MPC's decision on the bimonthly monetary policy for FY23 will be made public. The largest issue at hand is inflation, which has reached a multi-year high and is pressuring major central banks around the world to raise interest rates.