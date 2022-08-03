The RBI forecast during the June 2022 policy that inflation would remain over 6 percent through the third quarter of FY23 and would only briefly fall below 6 percent in Q4. The RBI predicted inflation at 6.7 percent in 2022–2023, with Q1 at 7.5 percent, Q2 at 7.4 percent, Q3 at 6.2 percent, and Q4 at 5.8 percent with risks evenly balanced. These projections were based on the assumption that the monsoon will be normal in 2022 and that the average price of crude oil (in the Indian basket) will be $105 per barrel.

