“RBI has projected Q1FY23 inflation at 6.3% which is clearly now subject to modification in the upcoming June MPC meet. RBI has already hiked repo rates by 40 bps in a surprise announcement and also indicated that they intend to get the repo rate back to pre-Covid levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

