The week in charts: RBI’s caution, EM race, India’s billionaires
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) cautious growth outlook amid US tariff hikes, sources of information for investors being dominated by recommendations from friends, family and influencers, India losing the top position in emerging market (EM) ranking in August, and a revealing sleep gap among Indians—here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.