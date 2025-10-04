The week in charts: RBI’s caution, EM race, India’s billionaires

Bedtime bias

Marriage is a primary factor driving the nighttime sleep gap between genders, regardless of the generation to which they belong, according to a Mint analysis of the 2024 Time Use Survey. Among singles, across all generations, women roughly get as much essential sleep as men. However, among married women, sleep deficiency rises significantly. They end up with 23-29 minutes less sleep compared to the men in the same cohort. Rural Gen Z married women face the largest disparity, with 29 minutes less sleep. Urban Gen Z married women fare slightly better with a 23-minute gap.