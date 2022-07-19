RBI names 4 entities completing ‘Test Phase' with cross-border payments theme

The RBI had on December 16, 2020, announced opening of the Second Cohort under Regulatory Sandbox for cross border payments and received 27 applications from 26 entities of which eight entities have been selected for the ‘Test Phase’.
A week after allowing payments for cross-border trade in rupee, the Reserve Bank of India on 19 July announced that four entities have completed the ‘Test Phase' of their products in the Second Cohort under the Regulatory Sandbox (RS) with ‘Cross-Border Payments’ as its theme.
In the latest press release, the RBI mentioned four entities – Cashfree Payments India Private Limited, Fairex Solutions Private Limited, Nearby Technologies Private Limited and Open Financial Technologies Private Limited – which completed the 'test phase'.
The Cashfree Payments India Private Limited extends a cross-border payment platform to facilitate the purchase of assets listed on foreign exchanges like publicly listed shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and units of mutual funds, that are securities by Indian investors via local payment methods.
Fairex Solutions Private Limited provides provides an aggregation platform of leading cross-border payment providers for outward remittance, while Nearby Technologies Private Limited facilitates routing the inward cross-border remittance to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar number as a virtual bank account using existing Rupee Drawing Arrangement (RDA) mechanism.
The last entity completing the test phase was Open Financial Technologies Private Limited which proposes a Blockchain-based cross-border payment system, leveraging the current infrastructure and ensures frictionless and tamperproof monitoring capabilities.
"The aforesaid entities have now exited the Second Cohort of the Regulatory Sandbox on ‘Cross-Border Payments’. The products found acceptable under this Cohort may be considered for adoption by Regulated Entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements," the RBI release said.
The RBI had on 16 December, 2020, announced opening of the Second Cohort under Regulatory Sandbox for cross border payments and received 27 applications from 26 entities of which eight entities have been selected for the ‘Test Phase’.
Cross-border payments are financial transactions where the payer and the recipient are based in separate countries, which cover wholesale and retail payments, including remittances.
Prior to this, the central bank had announced opening of the first cohort under Regulatory Sandbox on 4 November, 2019, and it received applications from 32 entities of which six have been selected for the ‘Test Phase’. The theme of of first cohort under the Regulatory Sandbox (RS) was ‘Retail Payments’.
This included mobile payments including feature mobile phone based payment services, offline payment solutions and contactless payments.
