RBI not in favour of revising inflation target: Governor Shaktikanta Das

“RBI research at that point found, and even now it holds good, that inflation above 6% for India will be detrimental to growth…. If it is above 6% for a prolonged period, financial savings will be hit, investment climate will be hit, India will lose the confidence of international investors. Any inflation above 6% is detrimental to growth. Therefore 6% has been kept as the upper tolerance band. The fact that we have a tolerance band between 4% and 6% gives RBI enough policy space to use during period of stress," Das said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}