RBI becomes first central bank in the world to reach 1 mn followers on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India has reached one million followers on Twitter. With this, the central bank of India is now the first-ever such bank in the world to have reached these many followers in the micro-blogging site.

RBI has beaten the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with one million followers.

According to the the latest information available on the RBI's twitter handle '@RBI', the number of followers has increased from 9.66 lakh on September 27, 2020 to one million or 10 lakh.

"RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a tweet on Sunday. Das has a separate Twitter handle with 1.35 lakh followers.

RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) November 22, 2020

In comparison, the world's most powerful central bank, the US Federal Reserve, has 6.67 lakh Twitter followers and the Frankfurt-headquartered European Central Bank (ECB), the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.91 lakh followers.

US Fed joined Twitter in March 2009, while ECB has been active on the microblogging site since October 2009.

The 85-year-old RBI got a Twitter account in January 2012.

Since March 2019, the count of followers has more than doubled from just about 3,42,000 to over 7,50,000 by March 2020.

During the ongoing seven-week lockdown that began from March 25, the number of followers has increased by more than 1.5 lakh, an official said.

In the current financial year, as many as 2.5 lakh new followers joined the handle.

Besides, its main Twitter handle, RBI has another Twitter account called 'RBI Says' and also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.

With inputs from PTI





