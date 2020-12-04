RBI nudges banks, NBFCs to spend more on IT infrastructure

MUMBAI: Days after it directed HDFC Bank to stop launching new digital initiatives, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das hinted that the central bank does not take customer inconvenience lightly and asked financial institutions to spend more on information technology (IT) infrastructure.

“We cannot put thousands or lakhs of customers who are using digital banking into any kind of difficulty for hours together and especially when we are ourselves giving so much emphasis on digital banking. The public confidence in digital banking needs to maintained," said Das.

Das said in order to remain competitive in the coming years, banks and other financial institutions will have to ensure robustness of their IT systems. The regulator, he said, is constantly engaged with managements of various banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) where it comes across deficiencies in systems and procedures.

“We try to work with them internally and nudge them and advise them to improve their systems and will continue to do that," said Das.

With regard to recent outages in State Bank of India's (SBI) Yono mobile app, Das said RBI teams are studying it.

That apart, the central bank also announced some key measures related to digital payments. Customers will be able to transfer funds through real-time gross settlement (RTGS) round-the-clock from 14 December. At present, RTGS is not a 24x7 system and is available on all days when most bank branches are functioning, including Saturdays. The minimum amount that can be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh but there is no upper limit.

RBI also increased the transaction limit for contactless cards and recurring payments on cards and unified payments interface (UPI) from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. However, customers will be able to choose a lower limit or move to the enhanced limit. This means that customers can use contactless cards without requiring to add a pin for transactions up to ₹5,000. The enhanced limit will be effectve 1 January.

According to Adhil Shetty, chief executive, Bankbazaar, the most important advantage of contactless cards in the current period is that your card no longer needs to physically change hands to enable a payment, making it very safe for use during the pandemic.

Others believe that increasing the limit will allow a wider gamut of merchants to accept contactless payments, no longer restricted by a cap of ₹2,000.

Meanwhile, the move to enhance the limits on recurring payments can provide an impetus to systemic investment plan (SIP) payments in India. Debit cards or credit cards cannot be used for mutual fund payments, although debit card details can be used to set up SIP mandates from banks. However, SIPs can be set up with UPI. According to AMFI data for October, there were 33.7 million SIPs running in India.

"The change in UPI mandate limit to ₹5,000 is a very important step forward for the mutual fund industry and digital distributors such as Paytm Money that have deep inroads. UPI has crossed 2 billion transactions and with average SIP amount in India around ₹3,000, most consumers will now be able to start their SIPs through a platform they are comfortable with," said Varun Sridhar, chief executive, Paytm Money.

