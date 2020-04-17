RBI cuts reverse repo by 25 basis points; announces fresh stimulus for NBFCs

MUMBAI: The Reserve bank of India on Friday announced another round of stimulus to help the economy and businesses tide over the crisis following the covid-19 lockdown.

The central bank cut the reverse repo rate, provided special liquidity support to non-banking finance and microfinance companies, eased asset classification norms, and facilitated increased emergency funding for state governments.

These measures, announced outside the monetary policy cycle, to counter the severe economic shock amid lack of data and inchoate economic assessment, set the stage for the second round of fiscal stimulus measures that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce any day now.

The RBI cut reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% to discourage banks from parking excess funds with the central bank under under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) window. The central bank had cut reverse repo rate by 90 basis point to 4%, along with a cut in repo rate on 27 March. As on 13 April, banks had parked as much as ₹6.9 lakh crore worth liquidity under the reverse repo window. The policy spectrum has now widened, with the marginal standing facility rate at 4.65 on top, repo rate at 4.4% in the middle and 3.75% reverse repo rate at the bottom of the rate corridor.

Following the cut in repo rate, banks now will be forced to either subscribe to government securities or revive the credit cycle. Combined with some of the other liquidity boosting measures, regulatory forbearance on bad loans and re-channelling of funds to hit non-banking financing companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs), the immediate shock from loan defaults may have been kicked down the road.

However, unlike banks, non-banking financial agents may resume lending only selectively. At the same time, they may be able to refinance loans they had taken from the market, reducing the likelihood of defaults and financial shocks.

“Based on our continuing assessment of the macroeconomic situation and financial market conditions, we propose to take further measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system and its constituents in the face of COVID-19 related dislocations; facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows; ease financial stress; and enable the normal functioning of markets," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his speech.

For NBFCs and MFIs, RBI has proposed to make available liquidity worth ₹50,000 crore directly under the Targeted Long term repo operation (TLTRO) 2.0 window and also through apex financial institutions like Nabard, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), National Housing bank (NHB).

Under the TLTRO2.0 window, banks can access three- year funding from RBI to invest in investment grade papers of NBFCs, with at least 50% invested in small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs. The central bank has also assured industry that it will make available further liquidity under this facility depending on the pattern of utilisation and requirement. Banks will have one month to invest funds raised under TLTRO. Exposures under the facility will not be used while calculating large corporate exposure.

The move to announce a special liquidity facility under the TLTRO 2.0 window for NBFCs and MFIs comes as these companies failed to get funding under the earlier TLTRO scheme. While RBI had released as much as ₹75,000 crore out of the ₹1 lakh crore promised amount, banks had utilised these funds for investing in high rate corporate papers. This left out the small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs who were facing liquidity challenges owing to businesses coming to a halt to the lockdown.

RBI will also provide a ₹50,000-crore special refinance facility for financial institutions-- of this, Rs. 25,000 crore goes to Nabard for refinancing regional rural banks (RRBs), cooperative banks and micro finance institutions (MFIs), ₹15,000 crore to SIDBI for on-lending or refinancing, and Rs. 10,000 crore to NHB for supporting housing finance companies (HFCs). The funds will be available at the RBI’s policy repo rate, thus allowing the institutions to also on-lend at affordable rates.

In terms of regulatory measures, RBI tried to ease the burden of bad loans on banks by easing asset classification norms for all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied. This essentially means that all accounts covered under the moratorium from 1 March to 31 May 2020 will be treated as NPA from 180 days overdue instead of 90 days overdue. However, banks will have to maintain additional 10% provisioning on these standstill accounts over the two quarters ending March 2020 and June 2020, which could put pressure on the banks’ balancesheet.

RBI also extended the 210 day resolution period for all large stressed accounts identified under the 7 June circular by 90 days. Currently, banks are required to hold an additional provision of 20% if a resolution plan has not been implemented within 210 days from the date of such default. This timeline now stands revised to 300 days.

The central bank also lowered the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirement for banks to 80% from 100% with immediate effect. This will be gradually restored back in two phases – 90% by 1 October, 2020 and 100% by 1 April, 2021. LCR is the proportion of high liquid assets--such as government bonds--that banks have to keep to meet their short-term liabilities.

RBI also banned dividend payouts by banks and cooperative banks from profits pertaining to the fiscal year 2019-2020. This will be reviewed on the basis of financial position of banks at the end of second quarter.

In further relief to the state governments, the RBI raised the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit by 60% over and above the level as on March 31 to help them plan their market borrowing better. The increased limit will be available till 30 September Das said. WMA is a temporary liquidity arrangement with the central bank, which enables the Centre and states to borrow money up to 90 days from the RBI to tide over their liquidity mismatch.

The central bank had earlier increased the WMA limit by 30% to help states manage their cash flow mismatches. It also increased WMA for the Centre to ₹1.2 trillion for the first half, up from ₹75,000 crore in the year-ago period, and ₹35,000 crore for the second half of 2019-20 originally announced.

Separately, the central government has allowed states to borrow as much as ₹3.2 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current financial year. States will be able to raise 50% of the increased net borrowing limit in April–December. State governments have already borrowed as much as ₹44,778 crore so far in the current fiscal compared with ₹29,572 crore worth of state development loans in the whole of April last year.

