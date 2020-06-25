In a letter to Das on 25 June, the Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association (RBIOA) wrote that the formation of the new cadre did not find takers because it was prepared “without detailed study, lacked clarity, vision and experience in administration". The central bank, the letter said, has consistently ignored officer community in recent years and they have hardly engaged RBIOA for any discussion to find a right solution for the problem in hand. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.