RBI offloads $33.42 bn in Apr-Sep FY23 to curb rupee volatility

The rupee has depreciated 6.9 per cent in the same period, she said. However, she added that it has performed better than most Asian peer currencies, including the Chinese Renminbi (10.6 per cent), Indonesian Rupiah (8.7 per cent), Philippine Peso (8.5 per cent), South Korean Won (8.1 per cent), Taiwanese Dollar (7.3 per cent) etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}