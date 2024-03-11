Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  RBI ombudsman sees 68% rise in complaints in FY23

RBI ombudsman sees 68% rise in complaints in FY23

Gopika Gopakumar

  • In FY22, RBI saw a 9.4% increase in complaints and 15.7% in FY21.

The central bank attributed the jump in complaints to intense public awareness initiatives and the simplified process for lodging of complaints.

MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India's Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) saw a 68.2% jump in the number of complaints to 703,000 in FY23, an RBI report said.

In FY22, RBI saw a 9.4% increase in complaints and 15.7% in FY21. The central bank attributed the jump in complaints to intense public awareness initiatives and the simplified process for lodging of complaints.

Of these, 234,000 complaints were handled by the ombudsman office and 468,000 were disposed at the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC).

CRPC receives complaints through the physical mode and undertakes initial scrutiny and processing of these complaints, uploads them on CMS, which are then assigned to various ombudsmen offices.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.