RBI ombudsman sees 68% rise in complaints in FY23

MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India's Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) saw a 68.2% jump in the number of complaints to 703,000 in FY23, an RBI report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY22, RBI saw a 9.4% increase in complaints and 15.7% in FY21. The central bank attributed the jump in complaints to intense public awareness initiatives and the simplified process for lodging of complaints.

Of these, 234,000 complaints were handled by the ombudsman office and 468,000 were disposed at the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CRPC receives complaints through the physical mode and undertakes initial scrutiny and processing of these complaints, uploads them on CMS, which are then assigned to various ombudsmen offices.

