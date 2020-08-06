Reserve Bank of India is the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is perhaps the only central bank in the world to have set up a special quarantine facility with its officers, staff and service providers, numbering about 200, for critical operations to ensure business continuity in banking and financial market operations and payment systems," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

India's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, amid a recent rise in retail consumer prices and said it would ensure inflation remains within target going forward.

The repo rate currently stands at 4.0% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50%.

