Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >RBI only central bank to set up quarantine facility for continued services: Guv Das
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi.

RBI only central bank to set up quarantine facility for continued services: Guv Das

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST Staff Writer

India's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday

Reserve Bank of India is the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations.

Reserve Bank of India is the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is perhaps the only central bank in the world to have set up a special quarantine facility with its officers, staff and service providers, numbering about 200, for critical operations to ensure business continuity in banking and financial market operations and payment systems," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is perhaps the only central bank in the world to have set up a special quarantine facility with its officers, staff and service providers, numbering about 200, for critical operations to ensure business continuity in banking and financial market operations and payment systems," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, amid a recent rise in retail consumer prices and said it would ensure inflation remains within target going forward.

The repo rate currently stands at 4.0% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated