RBI Policy: Four things to watch out for

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the by-monthly monetary policy statement at 10AM on Friday. The three-day meet of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-settng panel, of the RBI, headed by Das, started on Wednesday.

Here are the four things to watch out for.

Rate Action & Commentary

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to keep policy rates unchanged despite the prospect of a decline in inflation. Economists expect the MPC to retain its accommodative stance for the rest of the financial year. The market is, however, divided over the timing of the next policy rate hike, with some economists expecting the RBI to raise key interest rates only in fiscal 2023.

Economists expect RBI to stagger the imminent hike in cash reserve ratio to 4% from 3%, starting 26 March in two phases, to smoothen the transition for banks. The market, however, will be keenly eyeing the RBI’s guidance on further normalisation of liquidity management framework and liquidity conditions in general. The expectation is that RBI will not rush to withdraw the excess liquidity from the system.

Economic Growth

With the Economic Survey and Budget 2021-22 providing estimates for India's economic growth, projections from the RBI for the coming fiscal will also be closely monitored. RBI has estimated real GDP growth to shrink 7.5% in fiscal year 2021.

In the previous policy, the MPC had hinted that the economic recovery was not steady and therefore requires fiscal and monetary support. With a growth supportive budget, the MPC is unlikely to spoil the party.

Inflation

The market expects RBI to sound a note of caution on the impact of government’s expansionary budget on inflation. That said, consumer price inflation eased to 4.59% in December, falling within the RBI’s target band for the first time in nine months.

Inflation is likely to remain at current levels over the next 6–12 months. The central bank could therefore revise its inflation estimate for the current year which stood at 5.8% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 and 5.2-4.6% in the first half of next financial year.

Liquidity

All eyes will be on whether the RBI will announce a push-back of its ultra-loose liquidity support due to the government's massive borrowing programme. The market expects more clarity from RBI on the proposed liquidity normalisation plan and also future bond purchases through open market operations (OMOs). Last month, the central bank had said it will resume normal liquidity operations by draining out excess liquidity and bringing overnight lending rates closer to the reverse repo rate.

Bank of America Merril Lynch for instance expects RBI to hike banks' Held to Maturity limit by 4% of book from 2% earlier to incentivise them to invest their surplus money market liquidity into G-secs. Some economists expect thr RBI to introduce tools such as Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS) bonds and/or standing deposit facility (SDF) ahead.

