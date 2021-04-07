NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, while detailing the first by-monthly monetary policy statement of fiscal 2021-22 on Wednesday, announced three significant changes for prepaid instruments (PPI), such as mobile wallets and prepaid cards.

1. Interoperability

RBI wants optimal utilisation of wallets and prepaid cards. This is because it feels that payment acceptance infrastructure like point-of-sale terminals, ATMs, QR codes are still limited.

The central bank has issued directions in the past to make wallets and prepaid cards interoperable. There was The Master Direction on Issuance and Operation of PPIs on 11 October 2017, which laid down a roadmap for a phased implementation of interoperability amongst PPIs issued by banks and non-banks.

After that, RBI issued guidelines in October 2018 and enabled interoperability among PPIs with full KYC (know your customer). But this was on a voluntary basis.

“Despite a passage of two years, migration towards full-KYC PPIs, and therefore interoperability, is not significant. It is, therefore, proposed to make interoperability mandatory for full-KYC PPIs and for all acceptance infrastructure," said the RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies document.

According to the RBI notification, the interoperability of wallets had to happen in three stages. One, wallet companies would join the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Two, wallets would be able to transfer money to bank accounts on UPI, and three, wallet companies will be allowed to issue prepaid Rupay cards.

A few companies that volunteered for interoperability have been able to offer innovations in payments and lending space.

2. Wallet Limits Doubled

RBI has regulations on different types of PPIs. There are closed system PPIs. A company can issue it to facilitate the purchase of goods and services at its stores or online. Customers cannot use the wallet anywhere else.

Semi-closed PPIs allow customers to use them for purchase of goods, including financial services, remittances, etc., at clearly identified merchant locations which have a contract with the issuer. These instruments do not also permit cash withdrawal.

Then there are Open System PPIs that only banks can issue and have broader use, including cash withdrawal at ATMs and can be used at Points of Sale terminals.

If the user has only verified its phone number via OTP (one-time-password) and uploaded identity documents like PAN card, or election card or driving licence, RBI considers it as “minimum-detail PPI". Such Prepaid instrument users cannot load more than ₹10,000 a month. An individual can use a wallet without completing full KYC for up to 24 months. After that, the user must complete the full KYC process.

RBI considers “fully KYC" when the issuer verifies documents and conducts in-person verification. For such wallets, users could load up to ₹1 lakh every month.

The central bank has increased the limit for such full KYC wallets to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh at present.

3. PPIs for Cash Withdrawal

Until now, only bank-issued PPIs were allowed for cash withdrawal. In the latest monetary policy, RBI has changed this. Now, users of PPIs like wallet and prepaid cards issued by non-banks would be able to withdraw cash.

“The measure, in conjunction with the mandate for interoperability, will give a boost to migration to full-KYC PPIs and would also complement the acceptance infrastructure in Tier III to VI centres.

Necessary instructions will be issued separately," stated the RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies document.

The facility will be available only for users who have full KYC.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via