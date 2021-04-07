RBI Policy: Governor Das announces three changes to mobile wallets

If the user has only verified its phone number via OTP (one-time-password) and uploaded identity documents like PAN card, or election card or driving licence, RBI considers it as “minimum-detail PPI". Such Prepaid instrument users cannot load more than ₹10,000 a month. An individual can use a wallet without completing full KYC for up to 24 months. After that, the user must complete the full KYC process.

