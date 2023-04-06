RBI Policy: Key highlights from the latest MPC meeting1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:44 AM IST
RBI Governor further announced that the RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with readiness to act should the situation so warrant.
The RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent and other policy rates were also kept unchanged. Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the withdrawal of accommodation and that the repo rate hike has been paused only for this meeting.
