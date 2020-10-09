RBI Policy: Monetary Policy Committee sees recovery in sight, as biz rebounds

MUMBAI: RBI’s newly constituted monetary policy committee ( MPC) expects a recovery in global economic activity in Q3 of 2020 in sequential terms, although it feels that downside risks have risen with the renewed surge in infections in many countries.

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Friday, the committee felt that global trade is expected to be subdued but the rebound could turn out to be stronger among advanced economies (AEs) than in emerging market economies (EMEs). “Global financial markets remain supported by highly accommodative monetary and liquidity conditions. Soft fuel prices and weak aggregate demand have kept inflation below target in AEs, although in some EMEs, supply disruptions have imparted upward price pressures. Domestic" the MPC noted.

On the domestic front, high frequency indicators suggest that economic activity is stabilising in Q2:2020-21 after the 23.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in real GDP in Q1 (April-June). Cushioned by government spending and rural demand, manufacturing – especially consumer non-durables – and some categories 2 of services, such as passenger vehicles and railway freight, have gradually recovered in Q2.

The outlook for agriculture is robust. With merchandise exports slowly catching up to pre-COVID levels and some moderation in the pace of contraction of imports, the trade deficit widened marginally sequentially in Q2. 4. Headline CPI inflation increased to 6.7 per cent during July-August 2020 as pressures accentuated across food, fuel and core constituents on account of supply disruptions, higher margins and taxes. One year ahead inflation expectations of households suggest some softening in inflation from three months ahead levels.

Selling prices of firms remain muted, reflecting the weak demand conditions. 5. Domestic financial conditions have eased substantially, with systemic liquidity remaining in large surplus. Reserve money increased by 13.5 percent on a year-on year basis (as on October 2, 2020), driven by a surge in currency demand (21.5 per cent). Growth in money supply (M3), however, was contained at 12.2 per cent as on September 25, 2020. Banks’ non-food credit growth remains subdued. India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 545.6 billion on October 2, 2020.

