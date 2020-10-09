RBI Policy: Monetary Policy Committee sees recovery in sight, as biz rebounds

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Friday, the committee felt that global trade is expected to be subdued but the rebound could turn out to be stronger among advanced economies (AEs) than in emerging market economies (EMEs). “Global financial markets remain supported by highly accommodative monetary and liquidity conditions. Soft fuel prices and weak aggregate demand have kept inflation below target in AEs, although in some EMEs, supply disruptions have imparted upward price pressures. Domestic" the MPC noted.