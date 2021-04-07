Subscribe
Home >News >India >RBI Policy: Payments bank balance limit doubled to 2 lakh

RBI Policy: Payments bank balance limit doubled to 2 lakh

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Tinesh Bhasin

  • Payments banks have been seeking a hike in the end of day limit for some time now, especially after the government increased the deposit insurance limit to 5 lakh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the end of day balance for account holders to 2 lakh. The current limit for the end of day balance is 1 lakh.

"With a view to furthering the financial inclusion and to expand the ability of payments bank to cater to the growing needs of their customers, the current limit on maximum end of day balance of 1 lakh is being increased to 2 lakh per customer with immediate effect," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI will issue a circular in this regard.

Payments banks have been seeking a hike in the end of day limit for some time now, especially after the government increased the deposit insurance limit to 5 lakh.

Payments banks were launched targeting the underserved markets and for financial inclusion. They are similar to schedule commercial banks but offer limited service. For example, they cannot offer credit cards.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

