RBI policy: How will further hike in repo rate impact your loan EMIs?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent on May 4, up from 4 percent previously. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The repo rate was cut in May 2020 and remained steady until the recent rise. Furthermore, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was increased by 50 basis points, putting further upward pressure on interest rates. As the raise went into effect right away, borrowers could expect higher EMIs, whereas FD investors should expect higher returns on new FDs.