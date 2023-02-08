RBI projects retail inflation at 5.3% for next fiscal
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected retail inflation at 6.5% for FY2022-23, and 5.3% for the next fiscal, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced during the announced the Monetary Policy statement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
