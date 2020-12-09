RBI proposes criteria for non-bank dividend payouts

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed criteria based on which non-bank financiers can pay dividend to shareholders.

These include requirements like minimum capital adequacy ratio, leverage ratio and a lower threshold for adjusted net worth. These are specific to different categories of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and are intended to “infuse greater transparency and uniformity in practice." The proposals were released in the form of a draft circular and comments sought by 24 December.

“The above guidelines will be applicable for dividend to be declared for the financial year beginning 1 April 2020 (FY21) onwards," it said.

For instance, a deposit taking NBFC and systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC should have a capital adequacy ratio of at least 15% for last three years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend. The RBI said that a non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC should have leverage ratio of less than seven for the last three years and a core investment company (CIC) should have adjusted net worth of at least 30% of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on balance sheet and risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items for last three years.

That apart, their net bad loan ratio should be less than 6% in each of the last three years to be able to pay dividend.

However, if the capital adequacy, leverage or net worth norms are not met in the last two years, non-banks would still be able to pay some dividend provided their net bad loan ratio is less than 4% in the accounting year.

Moreover, the financial statements pertaining to the year for which the NBFC is declaring dividend should be free of any qualifications by the auditors, which have an adverse bearing on the profit during that year, RBI said.

“In case of any qualification to that effect, the net profit should be suitably adjusted while computing the dividend pay-out ratio," it said.

The central bank also said that a copy of these guidelines may be placed before the board of the NBFC at its next meeting. The board, RBI said, should take into account the interests of all stakeholders and aspects like supervisory findings of RBI with regard to divergence in of NPAs and shortfall in provisioning, among others, while deciding on dividends.

On 4 December, governor Shaktikanta Das said that the growing significance of NBFCs and their interlinkages with different segments in the financial system has made it imperative to enhance the resilience of the sector.

“Therefore, it has been decided to put in place transparent criteria as per a matrix of parameters for declaration of dividends by different categories of NBFCs," said Das.

